Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
As the NBA Playoffs draw ever nearer, the Houston Rockets are beginning to lose some of the steam that previously propped them up at the No. 2 team in the West.
The team is amidst a three-game skid, first uncharacteristically losing to the Kings, before losing to Playoffs-bound teams in the Thunder and Pacers back-to-back. Extending further, the team is 5-5 in their last 10 — hardly where they want to be with the postseason looming.
The first step to getting back to form will be getting healthy, which has been a struggle for the team so far. Veteran point guard Fred VanVleet remains out with a now-new ankle injury, and players like Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and plenty more continue to miss games here and there due to varying smaller injuries.
Now, the Rockets will look to an away-and-home back-to-back with the Pelicans, a hopeful reset given New Orleans’ success so far. Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Fred VanVleet — Out: right ankle strain
New Orleans Pelicans:
Brandon Boston — Out: Left ankle sprain
Dejounte Murray — Out: Right achilles rupture
Herb Jones — Out: Torn rotator cuff
Luckily for Houston, all players are active, save for VanVleet, who remains out due to a separate ankle injury than the previous one. Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and more are all slated to play.
The Pelicans are more healthy than they were months ago, but remain without star guard Dejounte Murray for the season, as well as staunch defender Herb Jones and newfound contributor Brandon Boston Jr.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.