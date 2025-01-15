Rockets vs. Nuggets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are back on the road tonight as they face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
The Rockets are riding a four-game win streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies for the second consecutive game. Their confidence is high right now, and they will look to keep it going at Mile High.
The Nuggets are coming off of a game last night against the Mavs, so the Rockets have a rest advantage, and a chance to take over in Denver. If they can make an impact in that department, the Rockets should come out of this game on top.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Information
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Denver Nuggets
- SF Vlatko Cancar (OUT - knee)
Rockets vs. Nuggets Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Denver Nuggets
- PG Jamal Murray
- SG Christian Braun
- SF Michael Porter Jr.
- PF Aaron Gordon
- C Nikola Jokic
