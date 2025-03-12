Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report
After a three-game skid, the Houston Rockets have course-corrected into a three-game win-streak, and are now looking to surge back up the West standings.
Despite losing one of its best young players in Amen Thomson to an ankle injury for a few weeks, the Rockets were able to maintain their defensive status, holding Orlando to just 84 total points in a 13-point win on Monday night.
With their recent streak, Houston now sits just one full game behind the third-ranked Lakers and fourth-ranked Grizzlies, and could push even further as the 2024-25 NBA season continues to wind down.
Next up on the schedule is the Phoenix Suns, who have been quasi-connected to the Rockets in recent months via actual trades and theoretical trades centered around star Kevin Durant. The Suns have been spotty at best this season, but still won’t go down without a fight.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Wednesday night’s bout:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Amen Thompson — Out: Left ankle sprain
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Fred VavnVleet — Probable: Right ankle strain
Phoenix Suns injuries:
Grayson Allen — Doubtful: Left foot soreness
Monte Morris — Doubtful: Low Back management
After rising for a jump shot late against the Pelicans on Saturday, Thompson came down directly on Karlo Matkovic’s ankle, and the whole of the Rockets organization and fanbase held their breath. Luckily, per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Thompson is only expected to be out 10-14 days, a massive win for all involved. Reed Sheppard also remains out with a thumb injury suffered in the first bout with the Pelicans.
Luckily, it appears the Rockets will be getting their veteran point guard in Fred VanVleet back with a "probable" designation following two separate ankle injuries. His return should somewhat mitigate the losses of Thompson and Sheppard.
The Suns have a few contributors listed as doubtful, most notably forward Grayson Allen.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
