Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Rockets will look to stay in the win column against the Suns on Wednesday.

Derek Parker

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the Houston Rockets were finally able to stop their six-game skid, beating the Rockets in less-than-perfect fashion.

While the 94-87 win wasn’t pretty, the team looked to get a win any way they could, as they’ve now slipped from No. 2 in the West all the way to No. 5.

In the team’s slide, injuries were one of the primary contributing factors. All-Star center Alperen Sengun missed a chunk of games at the beginning of the losing-streak, and Fred VanVleet the last several. Other notable injuries through the latest stretch of games include Jabari Smith Jr. — who’s been sidelined for weeks due to a hand injury — as well as Tari Eason and Steven Adams missing games here and there.

Now, Houston will look to stay in the win column leading up to All-Star break, which won’t be easy given it will face similarly-ranked West foes in Phoenix and the surging Golden State. The team’s health could very well determine its record going into break.

Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Phoenix ahead of Wednesday night’s bout:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: back spasms

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: left metacarpal fracture

Fred VanVleet — Out: right ankle sprain

Cody Zeller — Out: not with team

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Out: Left knee soreness

Devin Booker — Out: lower back contusion

Bradley Beal — Out: Left toe sprain

Cody Martin — Out: hernia

Vasilije Micic — Questionable: left ankle sprain

The two teams tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

