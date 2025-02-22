Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report
On Friday, the Rockets kick-started the home stretch of their season with a 121-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The team skidded into All-Star breaking, losing seven of 10, but seems to have quickly found the reset button after getting some time off. Guard Jalen Green led the Rockets with a blistering 35 points, Jabari Smith Jr. returned to the rotation to add 15 points and nine rebounds, and the team was able to keep Minnesota at arm’s length down the stretch.
Houston has struggled with injuries all season long, but was finally able to get some rest last week. On Friday, veteran guard Fred VanVleet was the only notable addition to the injury report.
Tonight, the Rockets will look to best the Jazz and stay in the win column. Utah had the opposite experience Friday night, losing by 23 points to a now-healthy Thunder squad, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Saturday’s bout:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Fred VanVleet — Out: right ankle strain
Steven Adams — Out: left ankle soreness
Tari Eason — Out: Lower leg management
Jae'Sean Tate — Out: Back spasms
Cody Zeller — Out: Not with team
Utah Jazz injuries:
Jordan Clarkson — Out: plantar fasciitis
John Collins — Questionable: lower back soreness
Taylor Hendricks — Out: right fibula fracture
L:auri Markkanen — Out: lower back soreness
Collin Sexton — Out: left ankle sprain
