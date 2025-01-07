Rockets vs. Wizards: Five Questions Before Matchup
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Washington Wizards.
To learn more about the Rockets' latest opponent, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI writer Ari Meyer.
The Wizards are a rebuilding team. While they haven’t won a lot, what successes have they had this season?
They have been able to get the rookies they drafted often, and they’ve played quite well. All three of their 2024 draft picks came in the first round, and two of the three in Alex Sarr (No. 2) and Carlton “Bub” Carrington (No. 8) are currently in the top 10 in the NBA Rookie Of The Year ladder. Sarr is first in blocks per game, second in points per game and third in rebounds per game in qualified rookies, and Carrington ranks ninth in points per game and leads rookies in assists per game. Otherwise, fellow rookie Kyshawn George ranks within the top 15 rookies in points, rebounds and steals per game.
What’s one thing people should know about the Wizards that can’t be found in a box score?
The Wizards currently have the youngest team in the NBA, and the youngest in franchise history. They make mistakes often, and a lot of that can be attributed to their youth. In games that they have won, they have been able to rise above their mistakes, but the mistakes do often get the best of them.
What should the Wizards look for with the trade deadline coming up?
It seems clear that the Wizards are not going to contend for the postseason, so I would look for the Wizards to try parting with Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas in favor of younger players or draft capital at the deadline. There have been reports that Kuzma has been shopped around with little success, but I’d look for them to be persistent, especially as he has just returned to the lineup from injury.
If the Wizards win this game, what would be the reason why?
Their defense would have to play well above expectations in order for them to win. They’ve shown that they can be successful offensively, but the defense has yet to play a complete game. The Wizards allow the second most field goals per game, at 44, and allow the most offensive rebounds per game, at 12.6. In order for the Wizards to win against a team that has both a better offensive and defensive output, their defense would have to play well above expectations.
What’s your prediction for the game?
The Wizards will be able to get some tough shots off from the perimeter, and will probably look good at points throughout the game. That being said, the gap in performance between the Wizards and the Rockets will be too tough for the Wizards to overcome, and they’ll lose by double digits. I would say something around 120-105 Rockets.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.