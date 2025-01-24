Houston’s Stars Need to Learn How to Bounce Back
The Houston Rockets somehow found a way to win against a great team despite difficult circumstances. Many of their difficulties against the Cleveland Cavaliers were self inflicted. However, it showed the team could bounce back after difficult stretches, even one as bad as the 19-0 Cleveland run in the final frame. Houston's next step is achieved when its star young players can bounce back consistently from their own tough stretches.
Alperen Sengun contributed significantly in the scoring column with 18 points, but he's still struggling to hit the shots he made regularly last season. Some of his misses came during the Cavaliers' game-altering scoring run along with some tough turnovers. He rebounded to end the game by hitting two free throws in the clutch to secure the victory. He also picked up enough rebounds to secure his third double-double in five games.
Sengun showed a trait the Rockets hope to develop in all their young players. Despite making some mistakes and missing some easy shots, Sengun kept attacking Cleveland center Jarrett Allen and fighting for position on rebounds. He found ways to affect the game without shooting a high volume of shots.
Fred VanVleet showed another strong example of how to bounce back from mistakes. He finished with a team-leading 26 points and a team-leading six turnovers.
He never allowed his mistakes to keep him from being aggressive hunting for good looks on offense. He stuck with his game and made enough big shots to keep winning as a possibility for Houston. He was an integral part of the Rockets' victory despite his high number of miscues.
Jalen Green hasn't yet learned what aspects of his game he can lean on when things aren't working offensively. He's even further away from discovering how to bring himself out of a slump mid-game. However, he currently has the tools to impact the game whether or not his offense is productive.
He showed that with his defense against the Cavaliers, stopping a Darius Garland drive with a block and igniting a fast break opportunity in the clutch.
Green's defense continues to see improvement this season. He shows flashes of using his physical talents to defend tightly against other dynamic guards. His quickness helps him stay in front of speedy ballhandlers, and his elite vertical makes him a legitimate block threat. Green isn't shy about attempting chase-down blocks from behind, especially in transition. He doesn't have to be as good as Dwayne Wade at blocking shots. However, Green would benefit from studying tape on how Wade used his athleticism to create those opportunities.
Like the great University of Houston Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson once said: 'Defense travels.' If Green can become a more consistent defender both on and off the ball, he'll be able to pack his defense into any stadium regardless of the moment.
The Rockets will have to continue proving they can bounce back from difficult situations if they hope to keep winning against other top teams. That prospect becomes much easier if both of their star cornerstones can bounce back individually.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.