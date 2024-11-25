Houston's 'Terror Twins' Have Transformed Rockets Basketball
The Houston Rockets have had a lot of talent over the years, creating some dominant duos in past teams. From James Harden and Russell Westbrook to Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, there hasn't been a shortage of dominant duos in Rockets history.
Luckily for Houston, it may have once again found another duo to carry on the legacy of those legends in the 'Terror Twins' Amen Thomspon and Tari Eason.
They may not be the duo that lights up the scoreboard like Harden and Westbrook, or breaks you down around the rim like Olajuwon and Drexler, but they play hard, physical on-ball defense and will run any team out the gym on the break.
Thompson and Eason have had a significant impact on the Rockets' improved trajectory for the 2024-2025 NBA season, and continue to be a duo that teams fear when they are matched up against them.
The duo is averaging close to four stocks (steals and blocks) a game this season, leading Houston to the second best defensive rating in the NBA at 104.1.
For reference, the team posted a 116.4 defensive rating in the 2021-2022 NBA season, ranking last.
Thompson and Eason have also accounted for just around 23 points and 13 rebounds a game while still coming off the bench and playing somewhat limited roles behind starters Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr.
The 'Terror Twins' have been so dominant that the team has labeled them as "untouchable" according to ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst.
The winning formula for the Rockets this season has been their depth. Even when their first, second or even third option is having an off night, they have been able to turn to someone else to carry the load.
Although there has been a lot of fluctuation with who is "the guy" on a nightly basis, there has been one constant and that is the defensive intensity brought by the fierce duo of Thompson and Eason.
Houston is currently sitting at 12-6 despite having a mediocre offense to start the season, mainly because of what its defense has been able to accomplish behind the play of the 'Terror Twins.'
This isn't the Rockets team of past. They aren't lighting teams up with a 120 points behind an offensive juggernaut like Harden. This team is playing hard-nosed defense, it is running the break, it is fighting for every rebound and it is hustling for every ball.
Head coach Ime Udoka has emphasized his team's defensive intensity all throughout the offseason and regular season, and it is showing how impactful its defensive pressure has been to begin the year led by the duo of Thompson and Eason.
Houston currently sits as the No. 3 seed in the western conference and is tied for the most wins in the west with 12. It will look to continue to ride the defensive dominance displayed by its 'Terror Twins' and contend for a top spot in this season's playoffs.
