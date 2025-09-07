Inside The Rockets

How Do the Rockets Stack Up Against the Southwest Division This Season?

Houston is not only competing in a tough conference, but a tough division as well.

Jed Katz

Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the basket against center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are set to begin a 2025-26 NBA season with major title hopes. With all-time great Kevin Durant at the helm, a team that was once regarded as an up-and-comer is poised for a huge leap.

The Rockets will not only be competing in a tough Western Conference, but an underrated Southwest division. Houston is in a conference in which almost all of the teams will try to be competitive and make a push for the postseason, and in the Southwest, there are no organizations looking to rebuild.

In a division with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, how do the Rockets fare against each team?

Memphis Grizzlies

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and guard Ja Morant (12) get back on defense during the first half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies took a step back on paper this offseason, trading away star wing Desmond Bane. However, that won't deter their goal of making the playoffs once again, as they still employ All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis will need to figure out how to incorporate its depth with its stars and make a run at the postseason. The league is no longer built on superteams or star trios, and the Grizzlies have a system in place with Morant and Jackson backed up by new faces like Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward.

The Rockets are clearly the better team, but Memphis' overall rotation got better. Houston could have some problems from the team that went 48-34 last season.

Dallas Mavericks

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Mavericks' 2025-26 season almost completely relies on the production of Cooper Flagg. With Kyrie Irving out due to a torn ACL, Anthony Davis will have a different co-star at a similar position.

Dallas still has the roster to make the postseason and perhaps even make a run, but the team was noticeably worse after trading Luka Doncic. The front court is elite with Davis, Flagg, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford, but the guards and wings are a major question mark. With Irving out, the only real weapons are Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, who are past their prime.

The Mavericks could stay stagnant or take a major step back from last season if Flagg isn't the player people hope him to be. The rotation looks fine, but trading Doncic exposed the age within the roster.

San Antonio Spurs

Jan 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs are perhaps the exact opposite of the Mavericks. They're poised for a major leap with the development of their young core, plus some new additions. At the helm is the All-Star duo of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

Wembanyama and Fox are surrounded by plenty of young faces, and rookies Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant should make an immediate impact. Add in the depth of veterans such as Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Harrison Barnes, and San Antonio is emerging as a team with a mix of young stars and experience. It reminds many of the Rockets over the last two years.

Houston is still viewed as the better team in the I-10 Rivalry, but the Spurs aren't far behind. Even in a loaded West, they could give many teams some trouble when fully healthy.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jan 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) celebrate a three-point basket made by Murray with an assist from Williamson during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Pelicans are a major question mark compared to the rest of the league. Last season was a major flop, as they went 21-61. New Orleans drafted Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, which should signal a rebuild.

However, the Pelicans look a lot better when all of their players are on the floor. Zion Williamson will make his return to the court, while Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy III surround him.

New Orleans isn't nearly as intimidating as Houston, but it would be wise not to completely doubt its talent, even in the West. The Pelicans have been good when healthy, but is it enough to get back to the postseason? It typically falls on the shoulders of Williamson.

