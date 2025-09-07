How Do the Rockets Stack Up Against the Southwest Division This Season?
The Houston Rockets are set to begin a 2025-26 NBA season with major title hopes. With all-time great Kevin Durant at the helm, a team that was once regarded as an up-and-comer is poised for a huge leap.
The Rockets will not only be competing in a tough Western Conference, but an underrated Southwest division. Houston is in a conference in which almost all of the teams will try to be competitive and make a push for the postseason, and in the Southwest, there are no organizations looking to rebuild.
In a division with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, how do the Rockets fare against each team?
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies took a step back on paper this offseason, trading away star wing Desmond Bane. However, that won't deter their goal of making the playoffs once again, as they still employ All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis will need to figure out how to incorporate its depth with its stars and make a run at the postseason. The league is no longer built on superteams or star trios, and the Grizzlies have a system in place with Morant and Jackson backed up by new faces like Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward.
The Rockets are clearly the better team, but Memphis' overall rotation got better. Houston could have some problems from the team that went 48-34 last season.
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks' 2025-26 season almost completely relies on the production of Cooper Flagg. With Kyrie Irving out due to a torn ACL, Anthony Davis will have a different co-star at a similar position.
Dallas still has the roster to make the postseason and perhaps even make a run, but the team was noticeably worse after trading Luka Doncic. The front court is elite with Davis, Flagg, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford, but the guards and wings are a major question mark. With Irving out, the only real weapons are Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, who are past their prime.
The Mavericks could stay stagnant or take a major step back from last season if Flagg isn't the player people hope him to be. The rotation looks fine, but trading Doncic exposed the age within the roster.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are perhaps the exact opposite of the Mavericks. They're poised for a major leap with the development of their young core, plus some new additions. At the helm is the All-Star duo of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
Wembanyama and Fox are surrounded by plenty of young faces, and rookies Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant should make an immediate impact. Add in the depth of veterans such as Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Harrison Barnes, and San Antonio is emerging as a team with a mix of young stars and experience. It reminds many of the Rockets over the last two years.
Houston is still viewed as the better team in the I-10 Rivalry, but the Spurs aren't far behind. Even in a loaded West, they could give many teams some trouble when fully healthy.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans are a major question mark compared to the rest of the league. Last season was a major flop, as they went 21-61. New Orleans drafted Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, which should signal a rebuild.
However, the Pelicans look a lot better when all of their players are on the floor. Zion Williamson will make his return to the court, while Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy III surround him.
New Orleans isn't nearly as intimidating as Houston, but it would be wise not to completely doubt its talent, even in the West. The Pelicans have been good when healthy, but is it enough to get back to the postseason? It typically falls on the shoulders of Williamson.