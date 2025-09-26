Important Events Coming up for the Houston Rockets as Season Approaches
The excitement level surrounding the Houston Rockets is the highest it has been since the days of James Harden and Chris Paul. The Rockets have improved each of the last two seasons, going from 22 wins in 2022-23 to 52 wins last season and their first playoff appearance since 2020.
Even with a disappointing end to the season, as the Rockets lost again to the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, excitement for the next season was still high. The anticipation for the upcoming season increased even more after the Rockets pulled off the blockbuster trade of the offseason, trading for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
The Rockets went from an up-and-coming team that was now on everyone's radar to a championship contender overnight. Many people believed that the Rockets added what they were missing last season, namely a high-level scorer who could be the go-to player in challenging games, especially the playoffs.
That excitement was dampened slightly after the news that Fred VanVleet suffered a possible season-ending injury in a workout on Monday. VanVleet's injury raised questions about the Rockets' guard depth and whether they could still contend for a championship this season. Even with the injury, the Rockets are still one of the best teams in the NBA, and there's plenty to look forward to as the season draws closer.
Here are the important upcoming dates for the Houston Rockets as the 2025-26 season is fast approaching.
Media Day
Since the trade for Durant was announced, many Rockets fans excitedly waited to hear from the former MVP. Even though Durant has briefly talked about the trade, it hasn't been in an official capacity. That will change on Sept. 29 as the Rockets hold their media day.
That day is also Durant's birthday, as we will see him in his Rockets uniform for the first time when he answers questions from the media. Rockets fans will also hear from Rafael Stone, Ime Udoka, and several select Rockets players.
Media day typically lasts a few hours, so fans can expect to hear from the majority of the roster throughout the event. Additionally, on that day, Rocket players and the coaching staff will be filming their promotional photos, which will be played throughout the season on the local broadcast.
Training Camp
The next event after media day for the Rockets will be training camp, which starts on Sept. 30. In previous seasons, the Rockets have traveled to places like Lake Charles and Galveston to take part in training camp. Last season, the Rockets stayed in Houston, practicing at their new training facility. That will be the case again this year as we will see Durant on the court with his new teammates for the first time.
We may also gain a better understanding of the plans moving forward for the point guard position and how the rotation will unfold this season. Even though more than likely, those answers won't come until at least the preseason.
Open Practice and Fan Fest
The last event before the first preseason game will be the annual open practice the Rockets host every year right after training camp. This event is usually the first time fans get to see that year's version on the court in person. During the event, prizes are typically handed out as fans observe the team practice and participate in various drills and contests.
Conclusion
For Rockets fans, it has been a long time since they have seen their favourite team on the court. The wait is almost over, as starting Sept. 29, Rockets fans will get to see and hear from the 2025-26 Houston Rockets.