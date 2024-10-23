Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/23): Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets
A new NBA season is here. The Houston Rockets host the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of the league's return. The Rockets are a playoff-hopeful team, whereas the Hornets are in a weird place as a squad.
Houston has a strong young core combined with a handful of veteran, win-now talents. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is tasked with the challenge of marrying the two different timelines and sorting out 48 minutes worth of rotations that make sense.
The Rockets will certainly be in the playoff mix by the season's end, and a hot start could do plenty for the club that finished 41-41 a season ago.
Injury Report
Rockets:
Steven Adams, questionable (knee, calf)
Hornets:
Josh Green, questionable (Achilles)
DaQuan Jeffries, out (hand)
Mark Williams, out (foot)
The Rockets might be without Adams, which would be a bummer after he missed last season. However, should he miss the game, Houston has Jock Landale on the bench to back up Alperen Sengun, the squad's starting center.
The Hornets will be without Mark Williams, a key player in their rotation, and could also be without Josh Green, who could prove to be a difference-maker.
Updated Odds
Houston opened as a 6.5-point favorite, and that line has since moved to 7.5 points in favor of the Rockets. The squad should be able to get their season open on a strong foot as they should be able to take down the Hornets, who are projected to miss the playoffs once again.
Stringing together some wins to begin the season could be huge for Houston, who has yet to make the postseason since James Harden was traded in 2021. This season could be their return to the playoffs, and it's a solid sign that they're a solid favorite over the Hornets.
