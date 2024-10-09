Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/9): Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
The Houston Rockets are hitting the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder for their second preseason game ahead of the season. They suffered a 122-113 loss to the Utah Jazz on the road to kick off preseason play, though these exhibition contests hold no weight.
These games provide Rockets head coach Ime Udoka a quality opportunity to continue looking at different rotational players and different lineups. With such a young, unproven squad, the preseason is very valuable for Houston.
Four different players sat the preseason opener, and it'll be interesting to see whether they play against the Thunder, and what their impact will be if so.
Injury Report
Rockets:
No injuries to report.
Thunder:
Cason Wallace, questionable (ankle)
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
The Rockets rested four different players -- Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, Jeff Green and Jock Landale -- in the team's preseason opener. No information about their statuses has been revealed ahead of the Rockets' road contest against the Thunder.
Fortunately, it's early in the season and there are no legitimate injuries. Anything that might pop up will be rest related, especially as these are simply exhibition contests.
The only notable injury for the Thunder is Cason Wallace being injured. He suffered a minor ankle injury in the team's opener.
Updated Odds:
While these games are wildly unpredictable, the odds are still being set. The Rockets are a 5.5-point underdog to the Thunder -- a legitimate title contender -- for their second preseason contest.
