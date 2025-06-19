Is Amen Thompson the Future of the Houston Rockets?
Amen Thompson is the future of the Houston Rockets, and a potential NBA Defensive Player of the Year. As a sophomore, he averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Thompson made the All-NBA Defensive First Team this season, and some believe he deserved more consideration for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is a star defender who can read passing lanes like a veteran and can defend any position from point guard to center. Thompson is 6-foot-7 and can move almost as fluidly as a point guard and has freak athletic abilities, which help him get from the weak side of the defense to the strong side to block his opponents. He creates instant offense for the Rockets through his defensive presence.
The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft held his opponents to 40.5% shooting from the field - the lowest in the league for a minimum of 500 field goals defended this season. His speed is also impressive as he can run from one end of the court to the other to notch a block or get a steal.
Offensively, Thompson is a solid rebounder and can bully his opponents in the paint. He was drafted to be a point guard, but has some room to grow by tightening his handle and shooting the ball. However, he excels in the paint where he is able to create offense in the pick-and-roll with Alperen Sengun or cut to the basket to catch an alley-oop or make a put-back. Thompson played the power forward position this season and showed that although he was drafted to be a point guard, and can be in the future, he can also thrive in the dunker spot.
Houston's young star should focus on his handling and shooting this offseason. He improved his three-point shooting from 13.8% in his rookie season to 27.5% in his sophomore season. There is still a lot of work to get done, and the Rockets need shooting. Although he may not be the team's top shooter, he can still become a decent option when they need him to be. Next season, he should shoot anywhere from 31-33% from three-point range.
Thompson has also shown improvement in his shooting by making a floater and midrange his signature shots. The point-forward needs to tighten up his handle a bit, which he showed progress in from his rookie season to his sophomore season, and also needs to improve his shooting a little bit more, but he is on the path to being a superstar in the NBA and the future of the Houston Rockets' organization.