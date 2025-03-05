Jabari Smith Jr. Playing For Rockets Future
The Houston Rockets are happy to have Jabari Smith Jr. back on the floor, but they need to decide how he fits on the roster moving forward.
Smith, 21, will be entering restricted free agency in 2026, and the Rockets might not have the money or space in the rotation to keep him.
HoopsHype placed Smith at No. 26 in its 2026 free agency rankings.
"Still has promise as a mobile outside shooting big man who can block shots and use his quick feet defensively when forced to switch. But he has yet to put it all together consistently enough," HoopsHype writes.
Smith's broken hand he suffered on Jan. 3 was his first major setback. Amen Thompson took his place in the starting lineup and hasn't given it up. This pushed Smith back to the bench, where he projects to be for the remainder of the season.
Given his restricted free agency status, a team could offer Smith a deal that makes and pays him like a starter, and that may not be attainable for the Rockets. It may make more sense to re-sign Tari Eason at a lower contract and make him the team's power forward of the future.
Fred VanVleet's contract also expires in 2026, so the Rockets could also use his money and allocate it to Smith, but then Houston would have to pay Thompson the following summer.
With so many mouths to feed on the Rockets, choices will have to be made soon, so every time he steps on the floor, Smith is playing for his future in Houston.
