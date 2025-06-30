Jabari Smith New Contract All but Guarantees He Will be Back in the Starting Lineup
If you've followed the Houston Rockets over the last few weeks, you would never believe that this is supposed to be the "offseason" in the NBA. The Rockets have extended Ime Udoka, signed Steven Adams, Fred VanVleet, and reportedly will sign Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate to new deals.
That was just the appetizer as the Rockets also traded for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. That is enough activity for multiple teams, but all those moves were made solely by the Rockets, and we have not even turned the calendar to June yet.
When we thought it might slow down, news broke Sunday that the Rockets had made yet another transaction. First reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, the Rockets and Jabari Smith have reached a 5-year, $122 million contract extension.
Smith was heading into his last season before becoming a restricted free agent. Smith was drafted by the Rockets third overall in 2022. Smith has had an up-and-down start to his career. Smith was drafted during the rebuild as the Rockets valued player development over wins.
As the Rockets focused on player development, Smith started every game in his first two seasons. Going into the third season, the Rockets were ready to compete for a playoff spot for the first time since 2020. Smith continued to start the first half of 2024-25 before suffering a broken hand at the beginning of 2025.
With the emergence of Amen Thompson during Smith's absence, even after his return, Smith would move to the bench for the first time in his career. Even though he lost his starting spot, Smith never complained and accepted his role on the bench. Smith would also see his playing time drop, but at times, he would show why the Rockets were still so high on him.
With the busy offseason and Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks heading to the Suns, Smith was a candidate to reenter the starting lineup. Now, the news of Smith's contract extension seems to signal the Rockets' confidence in Smith. The Rockets view Smith as an essential part of their future and all but guarantee he will be the one starting alongside Durant and Alperen Sengun in the frontcourt.
The Rockets are looking to take the next step from surprise team of the NBA to a genuine championship contender. Even with the trade for superstar Kevin Durant heading to the Rockets, Smith will still play a crucial role in the Rockets' future success.