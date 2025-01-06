Jalen Green Has the Talent to Solve Houston’s Scoring Struggles
Jalen Green might be the last piece of the puzzle the Houston Rockets have tried to solve on offense this season. Green and the Rockets have struggled to find consistency in scoring the basketball, but the team's fabric looks much different when Green plays at a top level.
The Rockets are trying to figure out how to get Green to play at a top level more often because he is a vital part of their plan this season.
Houston seems set on allowing its young core of players to grow together and learn how to win under Head Coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets constructed their team around the notion that Alperen Sengun could operate as a floor general, Amen Thompson could function as a top defender and Jalen Green could be the team's explosive, high-volume scorer.
Green has the potential to become a go-to guy for the Rockets. Making late shots with games in the balance is something that is pretty common for Green whenever he is on a heater.
In Houston's most recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green proved why the Rockets are so content with holding on to their young talent and letting it develop in their system. Green finished with over 30 points on efficient shooting. His shot diet displayed a variety of his tools including his three-point shot and his ability to get to the rim. Those are re-creatable shots for Green, and he needs to finds a way to hit these more consistently.
Consistency is something that has evaded Jalen Green and the Rockets for some time to start the season. Green will show a flash of offensive brilliance in one game before the next, when he's largely a non-factor. Houston can't afford much more of Green's non-factor games if they want to compete, especially with Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. out for the foreseeable future.
Green still has several steps to go before he can become one of the league's most dangerous scorers. He is elite and creates a shot for himself through stepbacks, side steps, and more. This is an element the Rockets desperately want for Green to continue since no other player is prepared to take those shots on a consistent basis. Green has the confidence to take difficult shots, even in the clutch.
Green's ability to separate from defenders and get shots away is an important layer of the offense for Coach Udoka. Green has also become a solid passer in the short pick-and-roll.
However, the consistency always rears its ugly head regarding Jalen Green. As capable he is to have a supernova offensive performance, he is just as capable of shooting the team out of a game in the clutch if his shot isn't falling.
The Rockets are moving through their progression quickly, and part of their progress depends on the growth of Jalen Green. He has shown growth in several factors of his game this season. The Rockets are doing their best to make sure Green reaches his potential. If he does, Houston will be a little closer to their dream of NBA Title contention.
