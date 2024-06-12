Jerry West, NBA Legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, dies at 86
The NBA announced Wednesday morning that legend Jerry West has died at the age of 86. West established himself as one of the most prominent figures in league history. As a player, he began his career as the No. 2 pick by the then-Minneapolis-Lakers in the 1960 NBA Draft. The Lakers landed West right before the team moved to Los Angeles ahead of the 1960-61 season.
He became a 14-time All-Star with a dozen All-NBA selections. West's lone NBA title came in 1972 when the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks during the NBA Finals.
As one of the greatest scorers in league history, West became the third player to reach 25,000 career points. He averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds across 932 career games with the Lakers. After nine NBA Finals appearances, West scored 1,679 points — the most in league history.
"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," NBA commissioner Adam Silvers said in a statement. "He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments."
Following his retirement in 1974, West established himself as a great executive, including building several of the league's all-time greatest teams. His most significant success came during the late 1990s when he constructed the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant tandem. West stayed for just the first title in 2000. However, the Lakers went on to three-peat due to the foundation West established.
West also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. He prevented the Warriors from trading Klay Thompson in 2012, who played a vital role in helping Golden State create a dynasty from 2015 to 2022.
