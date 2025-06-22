Kevin Durant Reacts to Rockets’ Trade Live: “We’re Gonna See What Happens’
On Sunday, the long-awaited Kevin Durant deal was made official, with the Houston Rockets winning the sweepstakes.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant will be headed to Houston in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft as well as five second round picks, which are reportedly still being worked out.
Regardless, the Rockets have finally added much-needed offensive star-power to a roster that desperately needed it after a floundering in the first round of the postseason.
Somewhat miraculously, Durant was able to react to his trading live. He was on stage at Fanatics Fest when he got the news.
“We’re gonna see,” Durant said while smiling as the crowd reacted. “We’re going to see what happens, man.”
There were certainly worse outcomes for the 36-year-old than getting traded to the West’s No. 2 seed, which has one of the biggest and best upcoming core’s of young players in the league. Led by Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard and more, they should be again positioned to make a splash in the West.
The Rockets will now be without Green and Brooks, both of whom were vital to the team's general success last season. Additionally, it won't have the No. 10 pick at the 2025 draft. But the trade as a whole seems to favor Houston, given it should push them into true contention with proven fire-power.
It was reported early in the process that Durant favored a deal to San Antonio, but it seemed momentum stalled on that proposition some time ago. Houston seemed the best-positioned to nab the two-time champion from the start, reportedly acquiring the Suns' picks last offseason to get a potential deal done.
The final game of the season will tip off tonight between the Thunder and Pacers, followed by the next major milestone for the league in the NBA Draft.