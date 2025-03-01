Inside The Rockets

Kings vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Sacramento Kings. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Sacramento Kings in their lone visit to Toyota Center this season.

The Rockets visited the Kings in the capital of California, where they lost both times, including an NBA Cup group game back in December.

Tonight, the Kings look for the series sweep, but the Rockets have to win this game to keep pace in a very tight Western Conference playoff picture.

If Houston can pull out a win, it can within two games of the Memphis Grizzlies, who are currently holding the second seed while the Rockets are in fifth.

Kings vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Saturday, Mar. 1
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook

Kings vs. Rockets Injury Report

Sacramento Kings

n/a

Houston Rockets

  • C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)

Kings vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Sacramento Kings

  • PG Keon Ellis
  • SG Zach LaVine
  • SF DeMar DeRozan
  • PF Keegan Murray
  • C Domantas Sabonis

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

