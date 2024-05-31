Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Illustrates Ime Udoka's Belief as 'Best Offensive Player'
Before he became the coach of the Houston Rockets, Ime Udoka was an assistant to Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets. Each time Kyrie Irving stepped onto the floor, Udoka watched from the sideline in amazement.
The All-Star guard not only astonished Udoka. But his play also astounded Mike D'Antoni, who would tap Udoka on the leg each time Irving did something exceptional for the Nets.
The skill set that used to leave Udoka stunned in Brooklyn now has the Dallas Mavericks representing the Western Conference for the 2024 NBA Finals, where they will take on the Boston Celtics. Irving's performance throughout the postseason showcases why Udoka hails him as the "best offensive player" he has ever seen.
"He’s the best one-on-one player I’ve ever seen, coached or been around,” Udoka said ahead of the Rockets' 125-107 loss to the Mavericks on March 31. "It’s an every-night thing. It’s an every-practice thing. He does something that wows you.
"We were all talking about the best one-on-one players. I think, without hesitation, everybody said it was Kyrie. Like I said, I saw it on a day-to-day basis. Some of the things [he is able to do] still make you shake your head."
The high praise Udoka gave Irving was a strong statement, given his experience playing alongside all-time greats Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Irving was "appreciative" of Udoka's compliment. But despite the honor, the eight-time All-Star wants to be known for winning more than his skill set on an individual level.
"I’m appreciative of everyone's 'most-skilled' compliments, but that’s not the reason why I picked up the basketball," Irving said. "I just want to be known as a great winner — one of those guys that came through our league and left an impact and did it his own way.
"I respect everyone’s compliments. But don’t put me in that conversation until you really get to know NBA history, and who’s come before me and guys that have scored gazillions of points and assists and rebounds and made a true impact. I just want to fall in alignment with that and just continue to pass the game on to this next generation in a better way."
Irving has averaged 23.0 points on .480/.415/.826 shooting splits and 5.1 assists through the first 17 games of the 2024 playoffs.
During the Mavericks' 124-103 Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to close the Western Conference Finals Thursday night, Irving finished with 36 points on 14-of-26 shooting. He erupted for 32 points after a quiet first period, during which he registered four points inside the Target Center.
