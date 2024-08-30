NBA Analyst Believes Rockets Are Likely To Hold Out To Extend Star Guard
The Houston Rockets are going to be facing some huge roster decisions in the coming seasons. Two of those are here, though, as 2021 first-round picks Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are up for rookie contract extensions.
Both are eligible to negotiate now, and they're set to enter the season with no extension. Should they finish the season and enter the offseason unsigned, they'll enter restricted free agency, meaning Houston will allow other teams to set their markets.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus believes the Rockets are making the right decision to hold out until restricted free agency as it pertains to Green.
“If there's a team to play the waiting game to restricted free agency, it's the Rockets,” Pincus writes. “Green may not have a lucrative offer sheet waiting for him next July. While he can point to the extensions signed by Nos. 1, 3 and 4, Houston may come in a little lower.”
The young core in Houston doesn't stop with Green and Sengun. Add Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and more to the mix. The team is going to have to consolidate talent and pick and choose who will build the culture and best suit what the Rockets want to do in terms of play style.
General manager Rafael Stone could certainly benefit from waiting on Sengun's contract, too. While the players would like the safety of securing a contract before the season, waiting to see if one of the two takes a huge leap, or makes no leap at all, is the best business decision for Houston.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.