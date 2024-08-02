NBA Executives Believe Reed Sheppard Will Win Rookie of the Year
The Houston Rockets looked to have absolutely hit a home run with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Leading up to the new draft class, it was widespread knowledge that the class was weaker than the average class. With the Rockets hoisting the No. 3, there was pressure to land on the pick. In drafting Reed Sheppard, the club added a win-now guard who has proved to be wildly impressive in Las Vegas during Summer League.
With the NBA dog days here -- with very little movement in the league until training camp gets underway -- ESPN polled 20 NBA scouts and executives regarding various topics surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft class. One of the questions asked was which rookie is likely to win Rookie of the Year next season. Sheppard averaged 20 points per game in Las Vegas, proving his immediate impact for Houston.
“On the heels of a breakout showing at summer league, Sheppard (the Rockets’ pick at No. 3) took home the most votes, with “best pick” loosely defined as the strongest intersection of value and fit,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo wrote. “There’s a good deal of optimism around the league surrounding Sheppard’s future, and the prevailing thought is that he might be the next Kentucky Wildcats guard to fully blossom upon his arrival in the NBA. … The buzz in Las Vegas and optimism around his game was reflected in the voting.”
The hype is building around the Rockets rookie -- even if he's going to be coming off the bench to begin his career in Houston. He did the same in Lexington in his lone season with Kentucky, still making a huge impact to winning.
What's the potential for a guy like Reed, though? Is it only a good short-term fix?
“Sheppard is going to help Houston right away, and I think he has a chance to be an All-Star down the road,” one high-ranking Eastern Conference executive told ESPN.
Evidently, Sheppard could patch two of Houston's problems from a season ago. He was an elite shooter at the college basketball level, scoring with some of the best efficiency in the sport. He's going to help as a ball-handler, too.
The ability to make a strong impact on both sides of the floor will make it hard for the Rockets to keep Sheppard off the floor. Should he back up his impact with strong statistical averages, the Houston rookie could be in play for Rookie of the Year.
