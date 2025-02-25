Mock Draft: Houston Rockets Add Lengthy Shooter
The Houston Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises this NBA season, boasting a massive young core, and one that’s been highly competitive so far.
Despite the team vying for the Playoffs for the first time since 2020, the team will continue to select highly in the NBA Draft, owning the Phoenix Suns’ unprotected first round pick.
In a recent NBA mock draft I posted to YouTube, the Rockets came away with UConn forward Liam McNeeley, a lengthy wing who adds plenty on offense.
Drafted at No. 12 in the mock, the 6-foot-7 McNeeley has been one of several five-star true freshman to get off to a hot start in college. Through 19 games with the two-time defending champions, he’s averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41% overall and 34% from three on over five attempts per game.
He has clear feel for the game on the offensive side of the ball, showcasing creativity in finishing at the rim, some acumen in mid-range scoring and a clean outside jumper. Even better, he’s a savvy enough passer to believe him in as a connective piece on the perimeter.
With the Rockets, McNeeley would fill in the gaps between players like Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and more as a potentially potent outside shooter. The numbers aren’t especially eye-catching at the moment, but he’ll likely continue to develop as a high-volume shooter.
As it stands now, the Rockets are the fourth-worst 3-point shooting team in the league, despite their overall dominance so far this year.
Even better, the Husky’s size offers something the Rockets don’t necessarily have in a wing at the moment. The team’s best and most consistent shooters are Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr., the former of which is undersized and the latter remains in the front court.
