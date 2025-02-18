NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Swing on Project Pick
Despite a six-game slide prior to the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets remain one of the better and more interesting teams in the entire league.
The franchise has a host of young players leading the charge, and have essentially positioned themselves to contend for the foreseeable future with flexibility. Despite that, the team will again be able to add talent at the NBA Draft via the Phoenix Suns first round pick.
In NBA Draft on SI’s latest mock draft, the Rockets gambled on project wing Noa Essengue, who has a wide range of outcomes in the NBA.
The Rockets were able to nab Ratiopharm Ulm's Essengue at No. 12, grabbing the 6-foot-9 wing near the end of the lottery.
Through 18 games this year, he’s scored 12.4 points, grabbed 5.3 rebounds and nabbed 1.4 steals per game, showing off fluid athleticism and length in the process. Essengue very much fits into the mold of a few other French wings to pass through the NBA Draft in recent years — none of which have truly panned out just yet — but the potential is absolutely there.
With perfectly filled-out guard and front court rotations, the Rockets could use a true wing at the three, slotting in perfectly between with solid defense and potential shooting.
It would likely be a few years before Essengue would become a truly impactful player, but with the logjam of talent on the roster already, that’s not such a bad thing.
Per NBA Draft on SI’s scouting report on Essengue: “When the game speeds up, Essengue thrives and he can leverage his tools even better. He can initiate in fast break situations and push the pace after grabbing a rebound. It will really come down to his ability to enhance his halfcourt offensive game at the next level.”
