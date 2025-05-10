Inside The Rockets

NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo In Three-Team Deal

The Houston Rockets have the assets to go after Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster three-team trade.

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on the bench as the clock counts down against the Indiana Pacers during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have the chance to shake up the NBA this offseason, being involved in trade rumors for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks could be looking to move on from their homegrown star after back-to-back-to-back first-round exits.

The Rockets have all of the pieces to make such a deal, but the Bucks could also want pieces from another team. The New Orleans Pelicans have pick swaps on Milwaukee's first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, so a potential Antetokounmpo deal could reel them in. New Orleans wrapped a rough 21-61 season, and could also be looking to move on from its own star, Zion Williamson.

All three teams have the opportunity to benefit from a trade, with the Rockets going into win-now mode while the Bucks and Pelicans get insurance for the future.

Pelicans receive: Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2027 second-round pick (via MEM), 2028 second-round pick (via HOU)

Bucks receive: Zion Williamson, Jalen Green, Kelly Olynyk, 2026 and 2027 first-round picks back from NOP, 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected via HOU)

Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma

The Pelicans would have the lowest risk in this trade, moving on from an injury-riddled Zion Williamson while getting plenty of assets for the future. Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard have the potential to make a major impact, while New Orleans would also be getting back draft capital.

Fred VanVleet hurts the Pelicans' salary cap, but it's worth it. This would also be assuming they explore deals for CJ McCollum.

The Bucks wouldn't be hitting the reset button at full force, but there's plenty of insurance for the future. Williamson is an injury risk, but Jalen Green is just 23 years old with his three-year, $106 million extension setting in.

Yes, losing Antetokounmpo is hard, but the ultimate prize for the Bucks is getting their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks back with no swaps, plus another pick from Houston in 2028. Milwaukee would swap out Antetokounmpo for a combination of young stars and draft capital, which is ideal for such a trade.

The Rockets would be giving up a lot, but they wouldn't be going all the way in, considering the team keeps youngsters such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore. They'd also keep the Phoenix Suns' 2025 lottery pick.

Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also contributes at several other basketball outlets, including has his own basketball blog and podcast — The Sixth Man Report.

