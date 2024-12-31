NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Dip After Back-to-Back Losses?
The Houston Rockets have dropped their last two games after winning four in a row following their elimination from the NBA Emirates Cup in the semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Rockets played some of lighter competition, Houston hasn't been able to win at home in the past two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat, losing both games late in the fourth quarter in painful fashion.
The losses have pushed the Rockets down one spot in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The team now sits at No. 7 after being at No. 6 the previous week.
"The Rockets have dropped the first two games of a five-game homestand, blowing double-digit, second-half leads against the Wolves and Heat," Schuhmann writes.
"The Rockets have a couple of days off before beginning 2025 with the final three games of their five-game homestand. They were 2-10 against the Mavs over the previous three seasons, but got a wire-to-wire win in Dallas in October, with six guys scoring in double-figures. Game 2 of the season series on Wednesday."
The teams ahead of the Rockets are the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Rockets will tip off against the Mavs tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.
