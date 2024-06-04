NBA Reveals Coverage for 2024 NBA Draft, Rockets with No. 3 pick
The NBA announced its coverage for the 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. For the first time in league history, the draft will be divided into two days. Round one will be held inside the Barclays Center on June 26. The second round, which Bronny James will likely headline, will take place on June 27 inside ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.
The Rockets are entering the draft with one pick in each of the two rounds. Their top overall selection will be pick No. 3 due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. Houston's second-round pick will be pick No. 44.
"I think the top of this draft is strong," general manager Rafael Stone said on April. "I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
Unless Stone trades the pick for an established star, the Rockets will have a chance to add another promising young prospect to their impressive young roster through the draft.
After missing out on Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama, Houston landed the No. 4 pick, which was used to select Amen Thompson. The selection came a year after the Rockets received the third pick when they took Jabari Smith Jr. during the 2022 NBA Draft.
Houston's highest pick came during the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. The team received the No. 2 pick and drafted Jalen Green.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.