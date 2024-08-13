New-Look Salary Cap Rules Have 'Marginal' Impact on Houston Rockets
The 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) shook up the NBA landscape, and its impact on the salary cap has already seen cores being broken up across the league. Klay Thompson departed from Golden State, officially ending the team's dynasty. Paul George is now a teammate of Joel Embiid's and a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after the LA Clippers were reluctant to pay him.
How does the new CBA and salary cap rules impact the Rockets, though?
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus broke it down, claiming the new rules have a "marginal" impact on the Rockets.
"The Rockets triggered their hard cap by using the Kevin Porter Jr. trade exception (generated last October) to take on Griffin," Pincus wrote.
Houston hit the first apron of the hard cap this season after acquiring Adrian Griffin Jr., as Pincus alluded to. However, they've got plenty of rostered players with tradable contracts to ensure flexibility moving forward.
"Houston has several players on favorable contracts (Jeff Green, Jae'Sean Tate and Jock Landale) should an intriguing trade arise," Pincus continued. "Or the Rockets could use most but not quite all of the NTMLE to sign a free agent, although they already have 15 guaranteed regular contracts."
The Rockets have a chance to be meticulous with their moves and salary cap as both Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun -- rising stars from the 2021 NBA Draft class -- are set to receive rookie contract extensions in the coming offseason.
Houston is trying to crawl their way back into the postseason for the first time since the franchise traded away James Harden. Building off a 41-win season, the club might need to make a tweak or two, which would be possible as they left plenty of room to improve with their salary cap flexibility.
To add to the salary cap flexibility, the Rockets have draft capital to ensure they're capable of building a good enough package to make a splash next season, too.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.