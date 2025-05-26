Next Rockets Big Man Could Come from Lakers' Free Agency
The Houston Rockets will be looking to add depth to the center position in the offseason this summer, and if that does not happen at this year's NBA Draft, then free agency will be the Rockets next best option.
One of the 7-foot free agents available in free agency before this 2025-26 season is the former first-round selection Jaxson Hayes. Hayes spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers after a solid run with the New Orleans Pelicans.
His second year in LA certainly seen better moments and playing time for the 25-year-old big man compared to the first. Hayes logged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and almost a block per game in the 19.5 minute average.
His minutes were cut short during the short-lived playoff run of the Lakers season, with Hayes stating“That’s a coach’s decision, so I respect that.”
It seems unlikely the Lakers will re-sign Hayes which would send the young center to free agency with the potential to be a sought after player.
The Houston Rockets will be looking to replace Steven Adams and N'Faly Dante, whom they have not offered new contracts and the 7-footer Hayes seems like a great fit for the young Rockets core.
Hayes can certainly be the Rockets backup center behind Alperen Sengun, while also giving coach Ime Udoka the option of having a lengthy defensive lineup that could feature Hayes, Sengun, and the First Team All-Defensive selection Amen Thompson on the floor together.
Hayes offers a lot of athleticism and rim protection to a team going forward, these are two traits that a majority of the young Rockets core already feature.
While it is uncertain what the Rockets will do this offseason, it is certain that they must add depth to the center position, and Jaxson Hayes could be a potential fit for Houston.