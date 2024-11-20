Inside The Rockets

Pacers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Indiana Pacers. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball while Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball while Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back to their winning ways as they return home to take on the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center.

The Rockets saw their five-game losing streak snapped in a one-point loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back. While they lost, the Rockets played well and shouldn't look to have that as a crutch holding them back for their next set of games.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are also hoping to bounce back after losing to the 3-12 Toronto Raptors on the road. Injuries have plagued Indiana, but some players could return to the floor against Houston.

Pacers vs. Rockets Information

Pacers vs. Rockets Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

  • PG Andrew Nembhard (OUT - knee)
  • SG Ben Sheppard (QUESTIONABLE - oblique)
  • SF Aaron Nesmith (OUT - ankle)
  • C Myles Turner (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
  • C James Wiseman, C Isaiah Jackson (OUT - Achilles)

Houston Rockets

  • SG Cam Whitmore (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Pacers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Indiana Pacers

  • PG Tyrese Haliburton
  • SG Bennedict Mathurin
  • SF Enrique Freeman
  • PF Jarace Walker
  • C Pascal Siakam

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News