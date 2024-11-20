Pacers vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back to their winning ways as they return home to take on the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center.
The Rockets saw their five-game losing streak snapped in a one-point loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back. While they lost, the Rockets played well and shouldn't look to have that as a crutch holding them back for their next set of games.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are also hoping to bounce back after losing to the 3-12 Toronto Raptors on the road. Injuries have plagued Indiana, but some players could return to the floor against Houston.
Pacers vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, November 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Pacers vs. Rockets Injury Report
Indiana Pacers
- PG Andrew Nembhard (OUT - knee)
- SG Ben Sheppard (QUESTIONABLE - oblique)
- SF Aaron Nesmith (OUT - ankle)
- C Myles Turner (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
- C James Wiseman, C Isaiah Jackson (OUT - Achilles)
Houston Rockets
- SG Cam Whitmore (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Pacers vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Indiana Pacers
- PG Tyrese Haliburton
- SG Bennedict Mathurin
- SF Enrique Freeman
- PF Jarace Walker
- C Pascal Siakam
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
