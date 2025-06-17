Phoenix Suns Not Moved By Houston Rockets Offer
Amid the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the Houston Rockets have made themselves a team that is serious about landing the NBA superstar, as they have sent over their first official reported offer per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
However, the Phoenix Suns revealed the offer was underwhelming compared to the value they believe the former NBA MVP is worth.
"The Rockets have sent a firm offer to the Suns for Kevin Durant, but Phoenix is underwhelmed with Houston’s current valuation of the All-Star forward," said Iko.
Houston's no. 10 pick in this year's NBA Draft is seemingly on the table for this deal, but the Suns may also want one of the Rockets' rising star wings, like Jabari Smith Jr., to be included in this package. Yet this may not be a player the Rockets want to include for the 36-year-old Durant.
“The Suns would likely want Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard as well.” per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
Smith Jr., who could be ready to take that fourth-year leap next season that Houston has seen from All-Star center Alperen Sengun, and if he can develop his offensive game a bit more, there is a chance Jabari becomes one of the perennial two-way players in the league.
Durant certainly adds a comfortable 25 points per night and a 43% three-point shooting percentage, which the Rockets need, but Houston also has pieces like last year's first-round pick, Reed Sheppard, who are just waiting for an increased role to showcase their shooting ability.
And while he might not be of the same caliber as the future Hall of Famer that Kevin Durant is, he does offer you youth and a far cheaper contract than what Durant will be pulling for.
Given that the former NBA MVP is seeking a long-term deal after being traded, Houston may not want to negotiate a long-term contract for an aging NBA superstar when they already have one of the brightest young teams in the league.