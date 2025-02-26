Suns' Recent Stretch Gives Momentum for Rockets Lottery Pick
The Phoenix Suns are nearing the verge of missing the playoffs with a 27-31 record, good for the 11th seed in a crowded Western Conference. 2.5 games back from the 10th-seeded Sacramento Kings, the Suns have now lost eight of their last 10 games, and are projected to have the 12th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
This is fantastic news for the Houston Rockets, who are slated to take Phoenix's pick this season. Based on a slew of protections and swaps, the Rockets are to give their own pick (expected to be late in the first round) to the Brooklyn Nets, but will move up and take the Suns' pick.
Phoenix has the hardest remaining schedule in the league, which means their lottery odds could increase to give the Rockets serious momentum at a top pick. While Houston, who sits in a playoff spot at the moment with a 36-22 record, isn't totally concerned about the draft right now, fans should be hoping the Suns lose, because there is a real chance they could enter the top 10 in lottery odds.
Another lottery pick for Houston would be huge for a variety of reasons. For one, it gives the organization a chance to add another piece to its young core. The Rockets already have a great group in place, led by Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and plenty of others, but it never hurts to add a prospect with great potential to an already-successful core.
If Houston decides to go for a win-now move, trading the draft pick is in the cards as well. There have been rumors of the Rockets being in play for Suns star Kevin Durant, and if Phoenix wants its pick back, perhaps this is leverage to do so in a major package.
Whatever the Rockets do, whether it's a draft-and-stash or a major trade, they must hope for Phoenix to fall out of the postseason and move up in lottery odds. The 2025 draft is expected to be one of the best in years, especially toward the top. If Houston can get lucky, the team could draft another highly-touted player.
