Vince Carter has compiled a Hall-of-Fame resume in 22 NBA seasons. The Hawks forward is an eight-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year winner, and he turned in perhaps the best Slam Dunk Contest performance in NBA history in 2000. Carter recently made league history in the twilight of his career on Jan. 4, becoming the first player to ever play in four different decades. Carter's longevity is a feat few could even dream of upon entering the NBA.

Carter and the Hawks will host the Rockets in Atlanta on Wednesday, potentially marking Houston's last matchup with the 42-year-old. The Rockets reflected on Carter's 22 seasons on Monday, marveling at a career that began when Houston center Isaiah Hartenstein was just nine months old.

"I grew up with Vince, one of my favorite players ever," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker told the media at the Toyota Center. "[Playing in four decades] is pretty amazing, that's really cool. He deserves it all, though. Great player, even better person. Couldn't happen to a better guy."

Rockets guard Eric Gordon noted Carter's legendary status among the NBA's younger players.

"[Carter] definitely means a lot to the entire league," Gordon said. "He's an idol for a lot of these guys that are still playing today."

Carter has played 52 games against the Rockets in his career, averaging 15.7 points per game on 40.6% shooting from three. He scored four points in 18 minutes at the Toyota Center on Nov. 30, a 158-111 Rockets' victory.

Houston will face Carter and the Hawks on Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook will sit out the matchup as he rests before the Rockets play in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.