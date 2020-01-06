RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

P.J. Tucker, Rockets Praise Vince Carter's Longevity in Fourth NBA Decade

Michael Shapiro

Vince Carter has compiled a Hall-of-Fame resume in 22 NBA seasons. The Hawks forward is an eight-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year winner, and he turned in perhaps the best Slam Dunk Contest performance in NBA history in 2000. Carter recently made league history in the twilight of his career on Jan. 4, becoming the first player to ever play in four different decades. Carter's longevity is a feat few could even dream of upon entering the NBA. 

Carter and the Hawks will host the Rockets in Atlanta on Wednesday, potentially marking Houston's last matchup with the 42-year-old. The Rockets reflected on Carter's 22 seasons on Monday, marveling at a career that began when Houston center Isaiah Hartenstein was just nine months old. 

"I grew up with Vince, one of my favorite players ever," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker told the media at the Toyota Center. "[Playing in four decades] is pretty amazing, that's really cool. He deserves it all, though. Great player, even better person. Couldn't happen to a better guy."

Rockets guard Eric Gordon noted Carter's legendary status among the NBA's younger players.

"[Carter] definitely means a lot to the entire league," Gordon said. "He's an idol for a lot of these guys that are still playing today."

Carter has played 52 games against the Rockets in his career, averaging 15.7 points per game on 40.6% shooting from three. He scored four points in 18 minutes at the Toyota Center on Nov. 30, a 158-111 Rockets' victory. 

Houston will face Carter and the Hawks on Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook will sit out the matchup as he rests before the Rockets play in Oklahoma City on Thursday. 

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Westbrook Reflects on 11 Years With Thunder

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook will face the Thunder on Thursday in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded in July

Green Eyes Return in 2019-20 After Foot Surgery

Michael Shapiro

Green hopes to return "toward the playoffs" after undergoing surgery for a broken foot in October

Harden-Capela Connection Leads Rockets Past 76ers

Michael Shapiro

Clint Capela tallied 30 points and 14 rebounds on Friday while James Harden led all scorers with 44 points

Clint Capela Excited for Battle With Joel Embiid

Michael Shapiro

Capela: "[Embiid] definitely the one that gets the ball the most. It’s pretty exciting the way he plays."

Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Pay Tribute to David Stern

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni: "The biggest thing to me is how [Stern] was involved in the international game early,"

Can Gordon's Return Lead Rockets to No. 1 Offense?

Michael Shapiro

Gordon is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 58.3% from three since returning from knee surgery on Dec. 29

Full-Strength Rockets Blitz Nuggets in Home Win

Michael Shapiro

James Harden led all scorers with 35 points as the Rockets made 47.1% of their threes in Tuesday's victory

James Harden, Clint Capela to Return vs. Nuggets

Michael Shapiro

Harden sat out Sunday’s loss to the Pelicans due to a right toe sprain

Can Hartenstein Seize Rockets' Backup Center Role?

Michael Shapiro

Isaiah Hartenstein combined for 28 points and 22 rebounds in his last two games as Clint Capela sat out due to a right heel contusion

Injured Rockets Limp to Finish, Lose to Pelicans

Michael Shapiro

Houston was outscored by 22 points in the final frame after leading 93-86 through three quarters.