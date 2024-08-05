Potential Houston Rockets Trade Target Will 'Probably Be Gone By Training Camp'
The Houston Rockets are currently in a position for decisions to be made, but they must be smart and picky as they do so. They've got pending contract extensions for Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, who are each eligible to ink the deal before becoming free agents next offseason. They've surrounded them with a strong young core while also having some win-now talents.
Whichever way the Rockets choose to lean in terms of roster-building, they've got a head start. No matter which direction they go, winning trades will be at the center of what their future looks like. With this, they'll be constantly monitoring situations across the league.
Should they lean into their win-now talents, the Rockets might look to upgrade the forward position. Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is an intriguing potential trade target for Houston, and he could be more than available on the trade market.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian took to The Drive Guys on Sactown Sports 1140 to provide an update and make a claim regarding the ability of Grant and his teammate, Anfernee Simons.
"I would be surprised if Jerami [Grant] or Anfernee Simons, if one of the two is not moved. I was told that's definitely the goal, that one of the two will probably be gone before training camp," Fentress said. "I predict both of them will be gone by next summer. It just depends on when it happens."
The Trail Blazers are in the thick of a rebuild. It was past due when they moved off of Damian Lillard an offseason ago, and now they navigate a world of high-lottery finishes and making smart moves with the long term in mind.
If the Trail Blazers are keen on destructing their roster ahead of the season, Houston could try and get a discounted forward in Grant, who has quite a hefty contract for the next few years. If they can secure his services for the right price, they'd more than likely work their way into the postseason while maintaining flexibility to eventually add a star to their core of players.
It's not a perfect match or something that will elevate the Rockets substantially, but Grant could be a solid trade target given his availability and potential fit with the team.
