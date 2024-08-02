Predicting Reed Sheppard's Role With the Rockets In His Rookie Season
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard enters his rookie season in a unique situation. The No. 3 overall pick out of Kentucky impressed in college, and continued his dominance in the NBA Summer League, averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in four games. However, even with all of the promise surrounding the 6-foot-2 guard, the starting spot will likely be on hold for now.
The Rockets have an extremely deep team, as it seems like the first ten players on their roster have a case to start. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green have the guard spots locked up, as they are both near-20 PPG scorers. Dillon Brooks was a viable option at the small forward, while Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun have both proved worthy of being the two bigs.
That doesn't leave players like Sheppard, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore with much room to get into the starting lineup. Sheppard will likely be a contributor off the bench, but that may be a good thing for him. To be thrown into the fire off the bat for a team looking to get to the playoffs is a risky decision. Sheppard can ease his way into the game, being the head of the offense when VanVleet isn't bringing up the ball.
The Kentucky native will also be able to learn from veterans above him. VanVleet is an obvious mentor, but he can also learn the ropes of the NBA from Brooks and Steven Adams, one of the better veterans in the league.
Even in a bench role, Sheppard still has high hopes of taking home Rookie of the Year honors. He could be a great point guard off the bench in year one, with plenty of time to develop in Houston.