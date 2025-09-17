Rest Will Be a Factor for Rockets' Regular Season
The Houston Rockets have a good combination of impact young players and quality veterans on the roster. The balance is what gives them confidence in their opportunity to contend, as they expect significant contributions from both the youth and the vets.
One element that could factor into the season is the need for rest and recovery for veterans like Fred VanVleet and Kevin Durant, but their rest days could have several ripple effects for the rest of the team.
While the Rockets are hoping all of their players can be healthy by the end of the regular season, it will take some quality management throughout the season to ensure their players are as healthy as possible heading into the postseason. Durant and VanVleet will likely get the occasional off-day to stay fresh, especially towards the end of the season.
Steven Adams falls into that category as well, but the rotation with him and Clint Capela should provide adequate rest and avoid strain for the big man depth.
When the team's veterans rest, it will be solely up to the young players to overcome their absence and still play competitive basketball. Rest games for Durant and VanVleet could actually become an important piece of the team's development throughout the season.
The young Rockets won't be able to be bailed out by their older teammates during rest days.
They will have to find ways to score in the clutch without Durant, and they will still have to take care of the ball and create efficient offense without VanVleet. There are a few players who could benefit from having to step up in those circumstances.
Alperen Sengun has clearly become the top young player on the Rockets, but he's still needing another gear before he can take over games in the clutch when the defense keys in on him. He and Amen Thompson must show that they can continue running the offense efficiently with limited turnovers, especially in the final moments of a close game.
It's important for Thompson to level up his play creation abilities when he has the ball in his hand. He is the most equipped to burn by the first defender and cause the defense to collapse into the paint, but he will have to be on point with his handle and his passing to truly take advantage of his physical gifts.
Reed Sheppard will get his opportunities to run the offense from the bench. The Rockets consider Sheppard a major part of their depth, but he must show that he's capable of keeping up with NBA defenses after an up-and-down start to his career last season.
Overall, resting the veteran players on occasion could be considered a positive for the Rockets. They'll be hoping they can keep their vets fresh while getting some important reps for their young players.