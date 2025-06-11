Reviewing Rockets Dillon Brooks' Best Shooting Season
The Houston Rockets' shooting was nothing for fans or the front office to be ecstatic over, as they ranked among the lowest teams in the NBA for three-point made and three-point percentage. However, just because the team as a whole could not find the net from behind the arc does not mean they did not have any capable shooters.
While he might have earned a reputation as one of the most pesky players around the league, it was eight-year veteran Dillon Brooks who decided to turn the page in his career and become the Rockets' best shooter behind the arc this season.
Brooks, who entered his second year with the Houston Rockets, became the team's sharpshooter with a team-leading 39.7 three-point percentage. With the Rockets loaded on slashing wings and an All-Star center who can get busy in the paint, Brooks developed himself into a decent shooter for the team.
He also logged a solid 42.9% field goal and 81.8% free throw. One stat for Brooks that took a noticeable increase as well during this solid shooting season is the increase in three-point shots taken.
Because the Rockets ranked 21st in the NBA three-point percentage, Brooks' shooting has certainly gone overlooked. During the season, he also managed to set the Houston Rockets franchise record for three pointers made in a game when he compiled ten threes in a win against the Boston Celtics late January.
With Houston preparing for next season, they will look to the veteran Brooks to stay on top of his solid shooting from this past year, as he is still signed with the Rockets through 2027.
He has not been featured in any of the trade proposals thrown around the league which would have an NBA superstar landing in Houston, which shows how important he is to this roster and to coach Ime Udoka.