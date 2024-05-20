Rockets' Amen Thompson Named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team
The NBA announced Monday afternoon that guard Amen Thompson received Second Team NBA All-Rookie honors for the 2023-24 season. Thompson's honor marked the fourth consecutive year the Rockets had at least one player to make an All-Rookie team selection. He joins Jae'Sean Tate (First Team in 2020-21), Jalen Green (First Team in 2021-22), Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. (Second Team in 2022-23).
Thompson, who the Rockets drafted with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, appeared in 62 games during his rookie season. He averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.
Thompson began to establish himself as a prominent player for coach Ime Udoka during his 23 games playing as a starter. The former OverTime Elite prospect fell short of averaging a double-double with 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Throughout the season, Udoka found pleasure in watching Thompson develop his skill set as an off-ball guard.
"It was good growth and a learning process for him — especially later on when he was inserted into the starting lineup," Udoka said in April. "There were some things he wasn't accustomed to.
"He caught on very quickly. He was really good in the pocket. He never set a screen but caught on quickly as far as that. He was extremely effective in the dunker's spot. I think all of those things will work well for us going forward. I loved the growth he showed."
Thompson joins Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks) and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder) amid Second Team honors.
The NBA's First Team honors are headlined by Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).
