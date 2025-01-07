Rockets' Amen Thompson to Receive Major Opportunity Amid Jabari Smith Jr. Injury
The Houston Rockets have undergone a change in the starting lineup and rotation amid forward Jabari Smith Jr. being out for four to eight weeks. The 21-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists this season.
With Smith now out, forward Amen Thompson is expected to take over his position. The sophomore has continued to be a Swiss Army knife for the Rockets, averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks this season.
This might be the stretch of starts that firmly establishes Thompson as a bigger part of the core. He’s come off the bench for the last season and a half but has warranted a case to start and have a bigger role with the Rockets.
As a starter, Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals in six games this season. His rapid development on both sides of the floor makes fans wonder why he isn’t a starter receiving 30-plus minutes per game.
These upcoming games with Smith is out will be the real proving ground for Thompson. If he can continue to put up those numbers, head coach Ike Udoka should have no choice but to run him with the starters for the rest of the season.
It’s unclear when Houston will get Smith back from injury, especially given the wide time frame. However, when he returns, the Rockets will be a force heading into the playoffs. For now, let’s see what Thompson can do.
