Rockets Could be One of Most Active Trade Teams Per ESPN
The Houston Rockets have consistently been active on the trade front. Historically, they've more often than not been linked to superstar players and they've typically landed them via trade (with Dwight Howard being the major exception).
Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, James Harden. All Hall of Fame players who were added via trade, under the old regime.
The current regime, spearheaded by Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka, has continued to do the same, as proven with the Kevin Durant acquisition this summer.
The Rockets may be even more active this season, as they find themselves in need of a floor general to replace Fred VanVleet, their unquestioned leader who recently suffered a torn ACL.
ESPN's Bobby Marks predicts Houston to be active on the trade market, lighting the phones on fire calling teams around the league for a VanVleet replacement.
"The season-ending injury to Fred VanVleet on Sept. 22 should signal Houston as one of the more active teams in early-season trade discussions."
Marks mentioned Houston's handicap, as it pertains to adding players, due to them being just $1.2 million under the first apron and the lack of salary ballast on the roster.
However, the eight players on the Rockets' roster that were signed this past offseason become trade eligible on December 15th, although Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday have implied no-trade clauses, since they were given one-year deals.
Marks predicts Tari Eason as a player who could possibly be on the move, depending on how his contract negotiations go.
"Eason is eligible to sign an extension up until Oct. 20, and is a name to watch if a new contract is not reached. He will be a restricted free agent next summer."
It's worth noting that Eason could be traded now. The Rockets don't have to wait until mid-December to deal him.
However, he only represents $5.7 million in salary filler, so if a move is made, the Rockets would likely need to add another player to increase the caliber of player they'd be able to bring back in.
Eason is in the final year of his rookie deal and will be heading to restricted free agency, absent a new deal.
However, the latest reporting is that the Rockets are prioritizing Eason's contract situation over Kevin Durant's, which shows how highly they view Eason.
The Rockets seem more likely to take a wait-and-see approach, giving them an opportunity to see what they have in Reed Sheppard, who they've talked up quite a bit this summer and anticipate giving a larger role to.