Rockets Could Move Up in NBA Standings Based on Remaining Schedule
The Houston Rockets haven't had the month of basketball they'd hoped, as the team is 4-7 in 11 games. To start February, the Rockets held the second seed in the Western Conference. Now, they've slipped to fifth, and are hoping to regain a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the playoffs.
It's been a rough month for Houston, as both the defense and offense have taken major hits. Since Feb. 1, the Rockets rank 26th in offensive rating (109.5) and 12th in defensive rating (112.6). Both are significant drop-offs when compared to the entire season and playoff team as well.
Houston got back on track the other night with a 100-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Against a playoff team, the Rockets got the job done in a tight game and look to close out the month with a win against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.
The Rockets have the chance to build on this momentum in the final 24 games of the season. Compared to the rest of the league, Houston has the 13th-easiest strength of schedule remaining, according to Tankathon. Ranked ahead of other West playoff teams like the Denver Nuggets (28th), Los Angeles Lakers (27th), and Memphis Grizzlies (23rd), the Rockets are in position to jump a few spots in the standings.
The goal for Houston in this final stretch should be to regain home-court advantage. If the team can get a solid playoff matchup while playing at the Toyota Center for the majority of the series, it would be a golden opportunity for a postseason run.
The goal is realistic, too. The Rockets are practically tied with the Lakers and sit two games back from the Nuggets and Grizzlies. The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are untouchable at 46-11, but Houston has a legitimate shot to get that second seed back with a major run.
We've seen this team go on big winning streaks before. The Rockets looked like a title contender through the first half of the season. After a rough February, it's time for them to get back on track, and they have an advantage based on its strength of schedule.
