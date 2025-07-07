Rockets Depart with David Roddy in Part of Historic Trade
For the past week, rumors circulated media that the Rockets' trade for Kevin Durant would likely be a massive trade with a lot of moving pieces, as it became a historic seven-team deal. In this trade, not only were the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns involved, but the Atlanta Hawks would also put in their hand that they would make a move to get David Roddy back in Atlanta after beginning the 2024-25 season with the Hawks.
First reported by Fred Katz of The Athletic that Houston would likely move on from Roddy, the young guard drew renewed interest from Atlanta after finishing out the season in Houston on a two-way contract.
The full breakdown of the trade was reported by Shams Charania, with the final breakdown being:
Phoenix receives: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, and a second-round pick
Houston receives: Kevin Durant and Clint Capela
Brooklyn receives: Two second-round picks
Golden State receives: Alex Toohey and Jahmai Mashack
Atlanta receives: Second round swap, David Roddy and cash
Los Angeles receives: Adou Thiero
Minnesota receives: Rocco Zikarsky, two second-round picks and cash
Roddy would log 33 total games for the entire 2024-25 season, averaging 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the field.
The 24-year-old guard has already seen himself on four different franchises despite being a former first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. If Atlanta can trust the process with Roddy, he could very well be a decent rotational guard for their team, as that was his role for 27 games with Atlanta last season.
In his time with Atlanta, despite it being limited, he still logged a solid 37.2% behind the arc and a 47.3% mark from the floor.
This time he'll be back with the Hawks with a fresh start and outlook on his still young career, as the Hawks prepare to battle in the Eastern Conference next season, Roddy will hope to prove his value to the team and become a potential long-term player in Atlanta.