Rockets' Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale to Compete in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
The Houston Rockets will be on display during the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, with Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale competing for their respective countries. Brooks will compete for Team Canada, while Landale will play for Australia.
Brooks helped Team Canada participate in the Summer Olympics during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. They won the bronze medal after finishing in third place amid a 127-118 win over Team USA. He scored 39 points in the medal game to lead Team Canada to an overtime win in August.
Landale began the summer of 2023 with the intent to play for Team Australia. However, Australia's 88-67 victory over South Sudan on Aug. 10 led to Landale sustaining a left ankle injury that left him sidelined for the rest of the tournament.
Brooks and Landale will be able to keep their respective countries competitive due to the potential they displayed during the 2023-24 season with the Rockets.
Brooks played a significant role in the Rockets' 41-41 season, averaging 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field across 72 games. Landale played a major role in helping the Rockets close the season on a positive note in Alperen Sengun's absence. He averaged 9.8 points and a block during the final 18 games.
In addition to Brooks and Landale, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson are training with Team USA as part of the Select Team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.