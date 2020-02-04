The Rockets appear to be focused on Timberwolves forward Robert Covington in advance of the Feb. 6 deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston is reportedly in talks with Minnesota, who is "orchestrating" a potential four-way with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Hawks and Warriors, per Wojnarowski. The potential framework of the deal would send Clint Capela to the Hawks, who would send back draft compensation.

Golden State and Minnesota have hit a snag in its discussions, per Wojnarowski. The Timberwolves hope to use the assets acquired in a Covington deal in a trade with the Warriors, which would ideally land point guard D'Angelo Russell. But a "gulf has remained between the Warriors and Timberwolves on a possible agreement," according to Wojnarowski.

The Rockets are unlikely to go completely without a center for the rest of the season if they deal Capela. Despite their recent small-ball success, Houston is likely to chase an available center either on the trade or buyout market. The Rockets could potentially land Atlanta center Alex Len in a multi-team deal, and Daniel Theis is a possible option if Capela is shipped to Boston.

Houston also has interest in Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, though he is only available to the Rockets if he reaches the buyout market, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Capela has missed three of the Rockets' last four games due to a right heel contusion. Houston is 3–0 in that span with wins over Utah, Dallas and New Orleans, and head coach Mike D'Antoni has started 6'6" forward P.J. Tucker at center in all three games. Capela will not return to the lineup until he is "pain free," per D'Antoni.

Covington is in his seventh NBA season. The 6'7" forward is averaging 12.8 points per game this year while shooting 34.6% from three. Covington was a member of the 2017-18 All-Defense team as a member of the Sixers.

Houston will look to win its third straight game on Tuesday as it hosts the Hornets. Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT.