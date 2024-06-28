Rockets Finally Add Defensive-Minded, Rim-Protecting Center
The Houston Rockets entered the 2024 NBA Draft with several needs: a secondary playmaker and/or shot creator, a dominant defensive big man, and a shooter. The Rockets had a draft pick in each round and figured to use those picks to address their roster needs.
Many believed they'd select Connecticut big man Donovan Clingan, because of his specialty on the defensive end of the floor. However, the Rockets ultimately drafted Kentucky's Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick, although Clingan was still on the board.
Sheppard will certainly address the Rockets' shooting woes, but not their need for a defensive-minded center. Their second-round pick figured to address that need, but the front office traded that pick to the Atlanta Hawks for AJ Griffin, giving the franchise another shooter for a very low cost.
The Rockets used a two-way spot to nab a prospect-level center, as they ultimately signed Oregon center N'Faly Dante, who conducted a pre-draft workout with them. Dante is easily one of the better rim protectors in the 2024 draft class, as his 6-foot-11 frame and his sturdy base give him a formidable advantage.
Offensively, he can get out on the break and run, and is willing to destroy anyone (or even anything) in the way of his path to the rim. He gives the Rockets a rim runner, which will help them in the lobs department, a department that they ranked near the bottom of the league in.
Dante averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and had outer-worldly pre-draft measurements (9-foot-3 standing ready, and 7-foot-6 wingspan- the largest wingspan to height difference recorded at this year's draft combine).
It's unknown how much he'll play for the Rockets (or if he'll play at all) but Dante was a good addition to the organization.
