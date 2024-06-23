Rockets' Jalen Green Encourages Fans To Attend Draft Party: 'Be There and Show Up!'
The Houston Rockets will host a party for fans during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday. The event will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center on June 26. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
D.J. Kiotti will host the draft party. Other prominent figures who will appear are Space City Home Network broadcasters Craig Ackerman, Ryan Hollins, Vanessa Richardson, and Gerald Green. The Rockets' entertainment staff will also appear: Clutch City Dancers, Clutch the Bear, Rockets D.J. Palmo, and the Launch Crew.
In a recent social media post, Jalen Green Encouraged fans to attend the affair following a workout inside the Toyota Center.
"What's up y'all, this is Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets. Do not forget to be at the draft experience at George R. Brown. Be there and show up. H-Town."
The 2024 NBA Draft could possess another opportunity for the Rockets to add to their impressive young roster. They will not have the top overall selection, but there is a chance fans will depart from the event pleased. Due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, the Rockets received the No. 3 pick during the Draft Lottery in May.
The Rockets will have one pick during the first round. Their second pick will come with the No. 44. For the first time in league history, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event. Round two will take place on Thursday.
