Ex-Rockets Coach's Job With Cavaliers In 'Serious Jeopardy'
As first reported by The Athletic, J.B. Bickerstaff's job with the Cleveland Cavaliers is in "serious jeopardy." His job as coach became doubtful following the team's postseason elimination by the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.
If the Cavaliers decide to part ways with Bickerstaff, the jettison will end his impressive five-year tenure. He led the franchise to its most successful era since LeBron James' departure in 2019, as Cleveland qualified for the playoffs twice and a Play-In Tournament appearance in 2022.
Should Bickerstaff hit the coaching market, the second-generational coach may soon find a new home. With the Cavaliers, he established himself as one of the league's most respectable coaches. When reflecting on his success, Bickerstaff gives the Houston Rockets a ton of credit for helping him lay the groundwork for his career.
"It was an eye-opening experience," Bickerstaff told Inside the Rockets in January 2023. "Being here with Kevin McHale, he was awesome to me. He gave me an opportunity to work, hone my craft and take on the responsibilities that helped prepare me to be a head coach."
Bickerstaff was an assistant coach under McHale from 2011 to 2016. Coaching players like Corey Brewer, Dwight Howard, and Josh Smith allowed Bickerstaff to experiment with different defensive philosophies. Since becoming a head coach, Bickerstaff has enhanced his defensive tactics.
Bickerstaff also learned to use analytics from Houston's former general manager, Daryl Morey. He served as an assistant until McHale's firing in November 2015. He then took over as the Rockets' interim head coach for the remainder of the 2015-16 campaign.
Bickerstaff's future in Cleveland appears bleak. However, whether he stays with the Cavaliers or embarks on a new journey, Bickerstaff's background as a suitable coach will always be rooted in Houston.
