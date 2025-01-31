Who Takes the Last Shot for Houston?
The Memphis Grizzlies snatched a victory away from the Houston Rockets with less than 10 seconds left on the game clock. Memphis created free-throw opportunities by placing the ball in Jaren Jackson Jr.'s hands and allowing him to work in isolation. The Rockets had one last opportunity following the free-throw attempts, but they couldn't create a quality shot attempt at the end of the game.
The Rockets are looking for an answer to their late-game questions by determining who gets the ball in the final moments.
The first answer was absent from the game as first-time all-star Alperen Sengun missed due to injury. Sengun is the team's first option to have the ball in late-game situations. He is the most consistent shot-creator in isolation and has several post-up moves to set up efficient offense. Without his consistent ability to create quality offense in the clutch, the Rockets don't have a confirmed second option in the closing moments.
Amen Thompson got the nod in Houston's game against the Boston Celtics by nailing the game-winning shot. Head Coach Ime Udoka drew up a play that put Thompson in a one-on-one situation with the Celtics' Jaylen Brown. Thompson made a decisive move and darted toward the rim before pulling the ball back for an open floater.
Thompson may have also gotten the call again versus the Grizzlies. The inbound came to him first, with around eight seconds remaining. He didn't get much of an opportunity toward the basket before passing to Fred VanVleet several feet behind the three-point line. The subsequent shot was a difficult look from deep range for VanVleet, and the Rockets lost after the miss.
Despite his progress this season, Thompson showed he isn't a consistent option to pull the ball out in a late situation and create a good shot. The best closers can either create efficient offense or make difficult shots in the clutch.
The best difficult shot-maker on the team is Jalen Green, and he never got close to receiving the ball during the final possession.
Green drifted from the left wing to near the top of the key while Thompson and VanVleet made their play on the opposite wing. Green had a strong shooting night from three-point range, hitting five of his 10 attempts from deep. Conversely, VanVleet hit just two of his seven attempts before his game-ending miss. Green may have provided a better option for a last-second three-point shot.
However, the first option was to have Thompson turn the corner and attack the basket. Quality defense by the Grizzlies shut down that option immediately after a quick move. Thompson can't yet create a secondary plan for himself, and the coaching staff had no outlets for the team if the first plan failed. That's an issue for a team that allowed Memphis to inch closer to overtaking the second seed in the Western Conference.
Fortunately for the Rockets, Sengun's rest is likely just injury management as the franchise gives its top player a rest as the league gets closer to the final stretch. However, when Sengun isn't available or effective in the clutch, someone else on the team will have to prove they can step up when needed.
