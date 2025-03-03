Rockets Signs Former First Round Pick to Two-Way Deal
The Houston Rockets are amidst a Playoffs push with one of the bigger and best young cores in the league, but that hasn’t stopped them from working deals.
Per a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets and former first round pick David Roddy have agreed on a two-way deal.
Drafted at No. 23 in the 2022 NBA Draft, Roddy has amassed quite the resume in just three short years, bouncing from team-to-team in the last few. He played his first season in Memphis, and was traded to Phoenix halfway through his sophomore season. This year, he signed on to play with Atlanta, but ended up in Philadelphia, playing just three games before landing with Houston.
In his three-year career, he’s amassed 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 42% overall and 31% from beyond the arc. He stands at 6-foot-4, but his stature has made him one of the more intriguing guard-wing options on the open market, and likely what made him a top-25 pick years ago.
At his peak, the former Colorado State standout was able to score 8.4 points and grab 4.2 rebounds across 48 games for the Grizzlies.Just a week ago, Roddy added 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist for the 76ers.
Roddy has yet to fully find his footing in the NBA, but remains one of the more talented two-way players in the entire league.
The Rockets currently look to a 7 p.m. matchup with the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
