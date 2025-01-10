Rockets Star Duo Proving to be Capable of Beating the Best
The star players on the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies made their mark throughout a tightly contested game. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. each took their turn stealing the show throughout the game. This time, Houston's young duo took the advantage and the win over Memphis.
Sengun and Green had 32 and 27 points respectively. In Morant's first game back from injury, he matched Green's score with 27 with Jackson Jr. chipping in 21 points.
The stars may have shined brightest in the first quarter. Sengun and Green scored 16 points and 12 points, respectively, helping the team score 45 first-quarter points. Jackson had his moment in the first quarter, making several tough shots to keep the Grizzlies close on the scoreboard. Morant hit a couple of threes and a floater to start as well.
It was clear from the first jump that the stars of each team were looking to make strong impacts. The Rockets are looking to get that type of performance from their stars in every game.
Sengun is the most consistent offensive player on the team, and he's breaking into an ability to become a high-volume scorer for the team. He displayed every tool in his toolkit against the Grizzlies. He used post moves, step-throughs, and physicality to make his presence felt offensively.
He is also a creative finisher at the rim whether he is driving or already under the rim after creating position. He can score from a variety of angles when he's next to the basket, and the Rockets have made an effort to get him into those positions on the court.
Green isn't as consistent offensively as his big-man running mate, but he has the talent to be a strong scoring option for an NBA team, especially with how well he's been playing recently. The game against the Grizzlies was another display of Green's ability to score points in bunches.
Green showed off his full bag of tricks in this game, too. He found ways to weave through opponents on the way to the basket without turning the ball over. A lot of the screens that helped Green get to the rim were provided by Steven Adams or Sengun himself.
Green and Sengun once again had big games at the same time. It was necessary to help them get experience playing some of the top teams in the NBA. If Houston can get Sengun and Green to play well together consistently, they might be re-emerging as a contender.
The unsung hero in this game was Fred VanVleet. He made several clutch shots and passes to keep the offense moving. His influence is clear as well; the Rockets finished with just 12 turnovers. The game opened up for Sengun and Green, they dominated their matchups and put plenty of points on the scoreboard.
Not every recent meeting of these two teams has been so exciting. The Rockets learned that they have players who could be the team's stars; they just need to build the correct team around their cornerstone players to fully maximize their abilities.
